Much like marriage itself, college can be a labor of love.

Like most married couples, when Angelina and Antonio Carrero are at home, they fight for the covers. They can’t agree about the temperature on the air conditioner — and they squabble over who controls the TV remote.

However, they’ll tell you that scene changes at Pueblo Community College. That’s when they agree more and spend time together in a completely different way.

“We really don’t get a break from each other,” Antonio Carrero, 28, said with a laugh.

“Yeah. And surprisingly, we get along really well,” his wife said, with far less sarcasm.

The couple, married for nine years, is set to graduate Friday from PCC – an accomplishment they say makes them extremely proud of each other.

The commencement ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Motors Events Center at the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

“Of course, he has his thoughts and I have my thoughts, but a lot of the time we come to a conclusion and agree on a plan. We definitely work together,” Angelina Carrero, 28, said.

“We have our little breaks when I go to work, but that’s about it,” the husband chimed in.

Antonio Carrero, a bus driver for Pueblo City Schools (D60), and Angelina Carrero, a cosmetologist, have earned their associates of applied science degrees and director's certificates in early childhood education.

The couple, who also run a day care operation at their home, said their degrees will help them further their business plans. They eventually want to open their own child care facility.

“At first, I knew that I wanted to be some kind of educator of some sort… I love history. I am a total history freak. So, I think to really find answers, you have to go back to the source from Day One — and with education, that’s babies,” Antonio Carrero said.

He said his wife is extremely good with children.

“We’ve got something going here,” he said with a laugh.

The couple has three children together, including an infant, a 3-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son, and they have found a way to balance work, school and family.

“We are all a team,” Angelina Carrero said.

“Our kids are really adjusting to our field. They are very supportive. We have a very supportive family as well.”

Antonio Carrero said he is excited to graduate with his wife.

“I just have to remember that everyone is watching us and that I shouldn’t fool around with her in any way. Sometimes we joke around too much. I don’t want to have her tripping down the hall,” he said nudging at his wife with a smile.

“It’s going to be a great accomplishment. I am so proud of my wife. She has been through so much. She’s so strong going through a pregnancy and everything that we’ve been going through these last couple of years. It’s going to feel really good walking up there with her.”

Angelina Carrero said she feels accomplished as well.

“It’s just another goal that we have knocked down together. It’s really exciting that we finished and that we did it,” she said.

The couple agreed that it’s been great having a long-term teammate for each class, though they also needed to work alone from time to time.

“We just made sure we had everything accomplished with assignments and studying. As far as schoolwork goes, I don’t think we really liked helping each other. I like my own ideas and my own work,” Antonio Carrero said.

“With her, she is just so creative. She can just throw something together that would take me thousands of years to do. It will take her two minutes — and she’ll be done and it will look just as good as mine. It’s frustrating sometimes,” he added with a laugh.

“We are definitely each other’s motivators. We help each other anytime we need help,” Angelina Carrero said.

Angelina Carrero graduated from Central High School in 2009 and her husband from the rival Centennial High School the same year. They went to the former Pitts Middle School (now Pueblo Academy of Arts) together before that.

“The Bell Game between Central and Centennial is pretty interesting,” Antonio Carrero said, looking into the air rolling his eyes a bit.

“She’s pretty cool, though she sits on the Centennial side with me.”

“Only with my blue on,” she added referring to Central’s colors.

The couple were in a lot of the same courses, which helped with scheduling.

“We leave at the same time. We are on the same schedule with life — and that is very helpful because a lot of people have crazy schedules. But ours was crazy together,” Angelina Carrero said.

The couple's competitive nature extends to the ride home, where sometimes they are together talking about classes and other times they are in separate cars racing home.

“We are almost on the same page all the time, but she likes to go that way and I like to go this way,” Antonio Carrero said, pointing in opposite directions along the portion of Orman Avenue that cuts through PCC’s campus.

“The traffic is bad that way. I don’t like the roadwork. We race home,” his wife said in response.

“We know each other left and right, like the back of our hands.”

