La Junta awoke to a thick blanket of clouds and a dim morning sky on Tuesday morning. Roads and sidewalks were damp and moisture clung to the air during what the Pueblo office of the National Weather Service described as a period of "unseasonably cool" temperatures.



"We had a front come through and that's why you've got clouds, easterly upslope flow, light drizzle, light fog," said NWS Meteorologist Mark Wankowski. "We're going to have a system move across the area this afternoon. That will help reduce some scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening."

Just before 4 p.m. today, the NWS issued a Tornado Watch for Bent and Otero counties, effective until 9 p.m. The alert included La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Lamar, Springfield, Trinidad and Walsh.

The NWS also said scattered severe storms could appear, with isolated intense storms and hail possible, for Southeastern Colorado.



"On the backside of that system we're looking for cool temperatures for tomorrow and Thursday," said Wankowski.



Thursday stands to be the coolest day with high temperatures predicted to dip into the low 50, well below seasonal averages, according to Wankowski. Low temperatures are expected to be in the lower 30s Wednesday and Thursday night.



Only trace amounts of precipitation had accumulated by noon on Tuesday, but between 0.02 and 0.5 half an inch of rain could fall by Thursday night.

