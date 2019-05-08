On Friday, a Pueblo County Sheriff's Office deputy investigated the theft of a silver 2007 heavy-duty double-axle trailer from a residence in Avondale. The trailer is valued at $3,000.



Safe Streets update



With the arrests of fugitives Nicholas Garcia, Angelo Tapia and Shaun Luman, 294 of the 308 wanted criminals featured in the Safe Streets program have been arrested: a 95% success rate.



Arrests



Thomas Wayne Shipp, 33, of the 800 block of East 12th Street, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance and was booked into Pueblo County jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.



Eugene A. Martinez, 47, no specified address, was arrested Monday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.



Ray Pate Bachicha, 24, of the 1500 block of Spruce Street, was arrested Monday on two felony failure to appear warrants and was booked into jail in lieu of $40,000 total bail.



Edward Valentine Martinez, 48, of the 1600 block of Genes Street, was arrested Monday on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft and first-degree criminal trespass and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.



Nicholas Lee Garcia, 36, of the 1500 block of Claremont Avenue, was arrested Monday on a warrant for the unlawful possession of a controlled substance and booked into jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.



Richard L. Medina Jr., 43, of the 1700 block of North Queens Avenue, was arrested Monday on a warrant for theft and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.



Angel I. Gonzales, 34, no specified address, was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree burglary and first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft. Additional felony counts are first-degree criminal trespass and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.



Alfred Daniel Sanchez, 61, of Cypress Street, was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree burglary and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.



Joshua C. Chambers, 32, of Colorado City, was arrested Monday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Michael Joseph Valdez, 46, of an unspecified block of Neilson Avenue, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of escape. He was being held at jail without bail pending court appearance.

Desiree Diana Fuentes, 30, of the 2400 block of West 14th Street, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for identity theft. She was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Anthony Morris Trujillo, 51, of the 1100 block of Placita Avenue, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: jpompia