Pioneer Cemetery

cleanup Saturday

The Pueblo Pioneer Cemetery Association will hold its annual cleanup of the Pioneer Cemetery scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at 20th and Montezuma streets.

The event is sponsored by Parks and Recreation and the Foresters.

Participants can plant flowers, pick up trash and pull weeds and also should bring their own gardening tools and gloves.

Refreshments will be available.

For more information, call Joe Talbott, 544-3730.