She will leave the chief prosecution post June 8.

CANON CITY — Eleventh Judicial District Attorney Molly Chilson has given the governor notice that she intends to resign her post effective June 8.

Chilson, whose initial term as district attorney ran between 2004 and 2008, was reelected to the post in 2016. She is a Republican.

“It has been an interesting couple of years and the dynamics of the office have really changed,” Chilson told The Pueblo Chieftain. “It's a decision that has been a long time coming.”

Chilson’s tenure has been made more difficult by public conflicts with the Fremont County in during which she has worked to get additional funding for the district attorney’s office. Chilson also prosecuted former Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr in connection with a check-kiting scheme.

When that case was resolved with a plea bargain last May, Chilson came under fire from the Fremont County Commissioners, who wrote a letter indicating they were “appalled” by the sweetheart deal given Barr.

Chilson’s office also has had to prosecute six law enforcement officers accused of wrong-doing since 2017 and Chilson herself prosecuted four of the cases.

The district encompasses Fremont, Chaffee, Custer and Park Counties. Chilson is a resident of Salida.

Chilson said Governor Jared Polis will be responsible for appointing a replacement. Polis is a Democrat.

Assistant District Attorney Thom LeDoux told the Chieftain that he will apply for the post.

LeDoux, also a Republican, previously served as district attorney between 2008 and 2016, having been elected to the post twice.

Chilson said she indicated to Polis in a letter that she would step down if a replacement can be found sooner.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps