Summer is right around the corner and the city wants to get everyone in the mood.

For the second year in a row, the city's Parks and Recreation department is going to bring in the summer with a big community party that showcases all of the activities and programs the department has to offer.

The Pueblo Parks & Rec Fest, renamed this year from the SummerFest, is slated for May 31 from 4 to 10 p.m. at City Park.

The festival will feature vendors, food trucks and a variety of activities. There also will be a beer garden on site for those wishing to imbibe.

The festival is designed by parks staff to introduce and expose Pueblo residents and visitors to a variety of recreational, fitness and healthy living activities in the community.

The parks department has numerous athletic facilities, pools, an ice arena, summer programs, sports programs for adults and youth, an East Side recreation center and skate park and other rec programs under its purview. It also oversees a number of parks, trails and open spaces throughout the city.

The schedule of events slated for the festival include free tennis clinics, a free pickleball clinic, access to tennis court in the evening, a free public swim at the City Park pool and free kiddie rides.

The event will be capped off with a showing of the movie Incredibles 2 at dusk in the park.

