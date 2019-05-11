The two people who taught students at Pueblo West High School that, "Where words fail, music speaks," are set to retire at the end of the school year.

Patrick Smith, band teacher and Susan Kinnischtzke, choir teacher, are ready to move on to new chapters in the songbooks of their lives.

For Kinnischtzke, a two-time breast cancer survivor, it is time to travel with her husband and be more avaialable for her children. For Smith, having worked at the high school every day since it opened in 1997, it is time for a new career as an associate pastor at High View Baptist Church in Woodland Park.

Kinnischtzke, who took over the choir position 15 years ago, recalls working and undergoing radiation during her first bout with cancer in 2006. The second time she was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, she was able to concentrate solely on her health, as two substitutes took over her classes that fall semester.

“It was a battle but I share my story and encourage others. It is possible to beat cancer and continue to live life,” she said.

“The staff has been incredibly supportive and they are the finest people I have ever worked with,” Kinnischtzke said.

Smith is credited with getting the music ball rolling for the Cyclones.

“I have taught band, choir, speech and debate, health classes and coached wrestling and track. There wasn’t a lot of folks working here in the early days,” he recalled.

Having started the choir program Smith said he can say, “it is not even remotely similar to what it was - she (Kinnischtzke) has taken it to completely new levels and takes the kids vocally to places they have never been.”

Smith started with one choir, Kinnischtzke has developed four choirs. She also has taught piano skills, men’s choir and musical theater.

“I remember our first collaboration. We did it in the gym before the fine arts (building) addition,” Kinnischtzke said.

“Fiddler on the Roof,” Smith chimed in.

“Those learning experiences were so rich in terms of what you can do with very little. We both built strong programs to leave to the next folks and that also is a testament to the support of the community,” Kinnischtzke said.

“This has been one 22-year-long highlight,” Smith said. “The kids have worked super hard.

“They’ve competed in all-state groups and a few have gone on to make music, or work as teachers and performers,” he said.

Kinnischtzke said the choir classes grew from 90 students to 140. Students were able to cease opportunities to sing on a cruise ship, perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City or perform in Chicago.

Both teachers agree another highlight of their careers was getting the fine arts building built.

“It was a battle and required the passage of a bond issue, but the fine arts program and the whole community have benefited,” Kinnischtzke said.

She said one of the reasons the music program has thrived is because, “neither one of us are competition oriented instructors.”

“That has made it a joy to work together. I feel like we are producing good humans.

“We don’t care if they win state or first in the parade we want them to love music and be better people just enjoying themselves,” she explained.

Both teachers will be honored during a retirement reception set for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Cat’s Pour House, 147 Tiffany Drive. Colleagues and former students are invited to attend.

