A Pueblo West seamstress and tailor who dove into Southern Colorado’s version of the "Shark Tank” swam out victorious and hopes to soon expand her clothing line.

LaDoris Burton of Designs by LaDoris at 63 E. Spaulding Ave. is grinning from ear to ear after taking part in last month's SoCo Entrepreneurship Competition at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

“It is just like the (television show) "Shark Tank" with venture capitalists you can pitch your business idea to and see if they want to invest,” Burton said. “So I did pretty good and I was actually even able to choose who I wanted to work with I had that many offers.”

Armed with a Power Point presentation and a business plan, Burton walked away with funds to purchase equipment so she can hire more workers to do alterations. Burton, who says she's “swimming in" prom dresses this spring, wants to be freed up to do custom work.

She creates wedding dresses without patterns and is working on developing her own clothing line.

“I want to be able to produce my own clothing line called ‘Comfortable Pockets’ because all of the clothes in the line have pockets,” she explained.

Her son, Antwon Burton, came up with the name and encourages his mom to pursue her dreams. Antwon Burton, a local gym owner, entrepreneur and former Denver Broncos player, recently was named executive director of the new PBR Sport Performance Center.

LaDoris Burton said she dreams of one day operating a larger business. “In the future, I hope to have a partnership with this investor. My dream would be to have a facility that has sewing space for workers, a store front, child care for the workers and a commercial kitchen all in one space so everyone’s needs are being met,” she said.

It all started in November 2017 when Burton, who has more than 45 years of sewing experience, decided to branch out on her own after doing alterations for a dry cleaning business.

“I started out in a little 10 by 12 foot room here and, by the end of March 2018, I moved into a bigger space that is three to four times bigger. What I realized when I came into the business is I know how to sew and I know people need alterations, but I did not have business sense,” Burton said.

Enter the Small Business Development Center where Burton signed up for the Leading Edge Program’s 10-week accelerator course.

“For five weeks, my head was pounding there was so much information. I realized a lot of things I did not do right but then it all started clicking,” she explained.

“I took whatever workshops they had and I did the boot camp and then I realized I did know more than I thought I did,” she said. “It’s been a whirlwind.”

As Burton wades through the prom dresses needing her attention, a motivational slogan that hangs in her shop says it all, “Just a Girl Building an Empire.”

