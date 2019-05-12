PEOPLE

Veritas Farms recently appointed Spencer Fuller as vice president of agriculture to include oversight of the company's industrial hemp cultivation operations in Pueblo County.

Fuller previously served as a consultant to cannabis companies and director of crop production for Dalwhinnie Farmis in Ridgway, about 30 miles south of Montrose. A native of Colorado, he holds a bachelor's degree from Fort Lews College in Durango.

“Spencer has a long history of successfully working with licensed producers in Colorado to build, operate, and maintain efficient state-of-the-art cannabis facilities," Veritas Farms chief executive Alexander Salgado said in a statement.

Brenda Atencio and Rebecca Martinez recently were hired as energy efficiency outreach representatives by Black Hills Energy as part of the utility's expansion of its energy efficiency department.

Atencio previously worked for three years in the utility's customer service department. Martinez is new to the company. Both are Pueblo natives with experience in finance and insurance, the utility said.

Keller-Williams Realty recently announced the addition of several agents: Daniel Acuna, Preston Buffalo, Jerry Denogean and Karen Johnson.

NOTES

Folium Bioscieces adds to product lineup

Hemp oil producer Folium Biosciences, which recently announced plans to open a large processing center at the former Andrews Foodservice warehouse in Pueblo West, is expanding its product line to include CBD-infused heating and cooling gels, foot and hand masks, relief wrape, hydra-renewal face mist, moisturizing pearls and face serum, the company said.

"The ancient cultures of Asia have been formulating topical botanical blends for over 2,500 years. Working with our South Korean partners, we’ve replicated such tried and true practices and combined them with cutting-edge technology and science for optimal delivery and maximum efficacy. Our proprietary beauty and relief products address skincare issues at their root cause, and offer effective relief using 0.0% THC, phytocannabinoid-rich (PCR) hemp oil,” Folium Biosciences chief executive Kashif Shan said in a statement.

Job search assistance

The Pueblo Workforce Center offers numerous career and job assistance programs on a regular basis.

Walk-in assistance also is available at the center, 212 W. Third St. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Job listings are available at www.connectingcolorado.com.

Among the programs offered:

• Employment Solutions seminars that provide information on current job openings, resume writing and overcoming barriers to finding employment.

• The YouthWorks program assists eligible individuals age 17 to 24 to complete their GED or high school diploma, find employment, go to college or get training.

• The Governor’s Summer Job Hunt Program is open to young people ages 14 through 24. Jobs are available for those 16 to 24. Volunteer opportunities exist for those under 16.

CALENDAR

Thursday



• Pueblo Chamber Business After Hours, 5 p.m., Stewart Title, 1307 Fortino Blvd., Suite C

