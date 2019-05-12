A tragedy happened last Thursday, May 2, with the death of Steven Kalaher-Taillebois. He was 59 years old, and had lived in La Junta since 2007.

A professor at Otero Jr. College, he prided himself in his abilities to teach and inspire others in art.

I took a trip to La Veta this past weekend to view Steven's work at the Spanish Peak Arts Council.

He often showed his work there, and had had his own one-man show not that long ago. I'm sorry I hadn't gone to see it.

This week as some of his young students and older ones too come to remember and celebrate Steven's life, we will all be thankful for what he shared with each of us.

Corky McKenzie