For seven years, Mikele Miller worked the counter at the Tuscan Bean cafe in Pueblo West, learning the finer points of all things coffee.

However, in 2018, Tuscan Bean owners Paula and Rob Kepplinger retired and sold their building, ending their business after over a decade of operation. It seemed that Miller was out of a job, her restaurant days over.

Instead, the end of Tuscan Bean created an opportunity.

Today, Miller, along with business partner Amy Stringer have forged forward with Mae's Cafe and Espresso, located at 76 N. McCulloch, in the Wal-Mart shopping complex.

Since the Kepplingers got out of the coffee business, Miller was looking for a way to continue the spirit of Tuscan Bean, but on her own.

She tried a few different options, looking into creating a coffee truck/trailer next to the old Tuscan Bean building, which is now Adolfo's Restaurant, on Masters Dr.

"(Kepplinger) and I talked about it," Miller said, "but that didn't end up working out. I looked into a couple options and went back and forth on it."

But out of curiosity, Miller checked out the vacant corner of their current complex, which had been home to another coffee shop, Boondocks Coffee, several years ago. That business went under, and the sign and all the guts of the shop still inside.

"I just looked in the window and called the number," Miller said, "and I came and looked at it two or three times. But then I met up with (Stringer)."

Stringer, a pediatric occupational therapist by trade, was looking to make a career change and the chance to partner with Miller to create Mae's was a great opportunity.

"I had always talked about doing a coffee shop, and the situation was perfect," Stringer said, "and I had the means to jump in on it."

They had to do a lot of clean-up on the abandoned storefront, but Mae's slowly became a reality.

"We came in here, and it was a disaster," Stringer said. "It was left a mess, but we just jumped in and got busy and everything fell into place."

At Mae's, which Miller named after her grandmother and granddaughter, the flavors of Tuscan Bean remain – and even its old espresso machine – but the rest is Miller's personal touch.

"The coffee (from Tuscan Bean) are the same," Miller said, "but I'm trying to put my own spin on it. (Kepplinger) really helped me a lot, gave me her recipes, and helped me quite a bit."

Miller's personal spin comes in the kitchen.

Growing up in a family that was revolved around cooking, Miller gave a nod to her family and upbringing when putting together the menu at Mae's.

Full breakfast offerings, which include breakfast sandwiches and burritos, skillets, biscuits and gravy, as well as several sandwich specialties for lunch, dot the menu with quick and compact comfort food.

"They're all my mom's recipes," Miller said. "I grew up cooking, and that's something we always did. Every holiday, we cooked for days. It was always her dream to open a restaurant, but she never got that chance. So I decided to bring her recipes here."

It's a family operation, as Miller's mother-in-law, Kay Miller, helps man the kitchen and the espresso machine. With the Millers and Stringer, it's currently a three-person operation that continues to grow, and could become the center of Miller's family going forward.

"I hope to keep going like we have been," Miller said. "Right now it's going great, and it people seem to be happy with the taste of the coffee. I'm hoping it's something that someday, I can pass on to my daughters."

Mae's Cafe and Espresso is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. To contact Mae's, call (719) 647-1900 or visit Facebook.com/MaesCafeAndEspresso.