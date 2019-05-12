Commissioners ratified an agreement with Reilly Johnson Architecture on Monday, pushing forward in the long process to establish a facilities master plan for the county courthouse and jail.



Commissioners have touched on the idea of an overhaul for the Justice Center since at least 2018. As overcrowding at the county jail persists, in addition to safety concerns at the Otero County Courthouse, the need for updated facilities becomes more and more clear.



Commissioners received a grant in February for $25,000 to be put toward the Justice Center Master Plan consultation. The county matched the grant with $35,000 for a total of $60,000 in consultation funds.



In early March, commissioners hosted a series of meetings in which they invited architects to pitch their proposals for a master plan. Commissioners wielded the meetings similarly to how an employer uses a job interview as a tool to vet prospective employees: they didn't just look for the "best" master plan. They paid attention to how receptive to feedback the architects were and tried to gauge what a working relationship with them would be like.



The commissioners ultimately chose Reilly Johnson Architecture.



Bob Johnson of Reilly Johnson Architecture and State Court Administrator John Gossett visited Otero County last week to meet with court judges, Sheriff Shawn Mobley, Undersheriff Matt Wallace, Health Department Director Rick Ritter, Economic Development Coordinator Danelle Berg and other county officials to review infrastructure and get insight into the court and jail's needs, according to Berg.



"We spent Wednesday, Thursday and Friday visiting with court side, probation, all of the judges as well as going around and meeting all of the folks that are over there ...," said Berg.



Johnson met with Mobley and Wallace to discuss law enforcement, the detention center and to draw a wish list of what a new law enforcement office might look like.



"I was very, very impressed with Bob Johnson's knowledge of the detention centers around the state ...," said Berg. " ... the language that you use when you talk about a detention center is so much different than the language that you use to talk about the court side ... Bob knew all of those nuances and things to lead Shawn (Mobley) through planning for the detention center."



Gossett provided insight into how much square footage would be necessary for specific offices in the courthouse, Berg said.



"Where we stand today is (Gossett's) taken all of those notes back to his office and they will begin making some preliminary drawings of what we wished for, and we're working on new dates," said Berg.



The toughest part of getting things rolling with the Justice Center Master Plan is getting the 20 or 30 people that need to be involved in the decision making process available at the same time, Berg said.



But they managed to get it done.

The extent of the Justice Center plans have not yet been revealed. The project could consist of renovation of existing infrastructure, it could amount to a new building that combines the courthouse and county jail, or the project could shape up to be something in between.

