When St. Charles Mesa resident Kim Warner was teaching special education in a behavior support program at North Mesa Elementary School in 2013, she began to realize that many of the students in her class had needs that were extremely difficult to address within the confines of a traditional classroom.

Having grown up around horses her whole life, Warner and her husband, Scott – a farrier by trade and boarding facility owner who first rode on horseback at two weeks old – began to come up with a plan.

“I took the (teaching) job and within a year, I told Scott, ‘The kids need horses,’” Kim Warner recalled.

“Having been around horses, we know the therapy. Even before we ever put this plan into action, we teased that the horses were our therapy. If you’re cranky, go pet your horse. Or Scott would say to me, ‘I think you need to go pet your horse, wink, wink, nudge, nudge.’ We just knew what they did for us.

“So we went to training to find out how to put the two together. We knew people did it all over the world, we just didn’t exactly know how.”

After attending their first training through the O.K. Corral Series’ equine-assisted work program, it didn’t take long for the Warners to see just how much of a need there is for the service in the Pueblo community.

“We had just got back from our very first training … and this lady walks into the driveway and says, ‘Do you have any program for kids? I walk by here all the time and I see you have horses.’ … And she said she worked at Spanish Peaks (Behaviorial Health Center) and had some kids who could benefit,” Kim Warner recalled.

“God was saying, ‘You guys need to be a resource,’” Scott Warner said. “’You need to figure this out to help these kids, these families.’”

Following that interaction, a partnership began between the Warners and Spanish Peaks – which is now called Health Solutions – that began laying the foundation for the Warners to start their own equine-assisted learning nonprofit, which they named Hope thru Hooves.

Kim Warner decided her first step would be to see how the program could benefit her students at North Mesa Elementary, and she received permission from the school to try out what she’d learned.

“We happened to have a little SUV that was at my disposal, so we’d pack the kids up and bring them out here once a week,” she recalled.

“So we did some character development stuff with them and we always had a classroom piece with it.

“And we kept doing that, but eventually we decided we needed to make Hope thru Hooves more than just something that served the school.”

Eventually, Kim Warner decided to leave her job in the special education program to concentrate on Hope thru Hooves full-time, in order to have more time for fundraising, grant writing and, of course, one-on-one sessions with local kids.

“During the school year as a teacher, I could reach maybe six kids over the course of the year,” Kim Warner said.

“But now, if you count the big groups, we served over 300 kids last year.”

Ditching the pack mentality

A cornerstone of Hope thru Hooves’ programs is to teach kids how to handle social interactions as horses do in their herds.

When a child is faced with pressure as a result of their everyday social interactions, Warner said that pressure often causes them to make instinctual decisions without taking the time to evaluate their consequences.

“Humans tend to be more pack animals,” Kim Warner said.

“And that’s an unhealthy situation, because the pack can turn on itself. You really don’t see a herd turn on itself; they stick together and, through that process, they move away from pressure, which is a healthy thing to do.

“Horses will get to a safe place, re-evaluate what’s happening – we call it a re-circle – and then decide how to proceed.

“So that re-circle teaches them that when they get stuck or feel scared or feel pressure, not to just react but to respond thoughtfully; to go find a safe place, gather their resources – which might be people, knowledge, anything you can imagine – and then make a good decision on how to handle it rather than just reacting. Because reacting is what gets people in trouble.

“In our lives, how many times do we get in trouble because we fight before we evaluate? So the herd approach is really what it’s all about.”

Different programs for different needs

Hope thru Hooves currently has a 10-horse team of equine educators, not including the miniature horses used in the organization’s Mighty Mini’s youth development program.

Apple, Honey, Seppy, Freckles, Liberty, Smarty, Rosie, Soldier, Winston and Jubilee each have their own distinct personalities, which help them to connect with or teach each individual child with whom they interact.

“When kids first come out here, we do what we call a meet and greet,” Scott Warner detailed.

“We can kind of see which horses are drawn to those kids, which horses are standoffish, which horses the kids like. And if we find a pairing where we’ve got a horse and kid that are immediately clicking, we know that’s going to work well for them.”

Through their interactions with the horses, each child who comes through their programs can learn a wide variety of different skills, such as recognizing their own strengths, improving communication skills, building confidence, better understanding actions and consequences and improving upon critical-thinking and problem-solving skills, the Warners said.

Hope thru Hooves also has faith-based programs, corporate team building and literacy initiatives, and the Warners are constantly receiving training and brainstorming new programs that will help meet the needs of Pueblo kids.

“Our primary focus is kids with social or emotional behavior issues,” Kim Warner said. “And I wouldn’t necessarily say mental health, but that tends to play in.

“We don’t necessarily do therapy, but equine-assisted learning is very therapeutic. And when you’re talking about kids, sometimes traditional therapy doesn’t necessarily make a difference or isn’t near as effective as getting them dirty and playing with the horses. The horses take down their barriers, those walls that they’ve built.”

Riding off into the future

Each year that Hope thru Hooves has operated in Pueblo, the organization has continued to grow.

The Warners said their short-term goals for the organization are to secure enough funding to hire a full-time therapist and expand the organization’s reach back into the local school districts.

Hope thru Hooves is also in the process of constructing a new facility with a 1,200 square-foot office space complete with a community meeting area, as well as a 7,200 square-foot indoor arena to accommodate clients year-round.

The facility is expected to be completed in June.

Kim Warner said her ultimate goal for Hope thru Hooves is to have the program be a first-resort for local kids with behavioral issues, rather than a last-ditch effort, as equine-assisted learning and therapy can often be.

“We find we get a lot of calls for teenagers, especially girls, who are self-harming,” Kim Warner said.

“And, at that point, we can help, but it would be so much better if we were a first-line defense, rather than a last. If we can teach these kids healthy skills, we wouldn’t have these last resorts.”

“The main thing is we are a community resource, be it equine-assisted learning or just a place for a prayer group,” Scott Warner said.

“Ultimately, we’re a resource. If people need help in struggling times, come seek us out.”

