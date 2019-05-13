The sixth-ranked La Junta High School baseball team had a slow start when it hosted Florence in a Tri-Peaks League cross-divisional game Saturday at Potter Park.

The Tigers recovered from the early deficit and came back to defeat the Huskies 4-3. The win gave La Junta fifth place in the Tri-Peaks League.

"We battled all along the way," said LJ coach Ryan Denahy. "We made a few errors early. We struggled at the plate a little bit early, but we stayed in the game, we kept our heads in it and came out with the win."

The Huskies took the early lead by scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Garrett Proud hit a leadoff single and he went to second on Jacob Rutherford's sacrifice bunt. Owen Busetti then singled home Proud for a 1-0 Florence lead.

Dennis Adamic reached on an error to put Busetti on third. Busetti came home on Austin Lorenz's groundout to increase the Huskies' lead to 2-0.

The Tigers tied the score in the bottom of the second. Jay Paolucci doubled and he scored on Cody Schrock's single. Riley Romero walked, and Ryan Malden singled home Schrock with the tying run.

La Junta took the lead with a run in the fourth. Romero doubled and he scored after a pair of wild pitches.

Florence tied the score in the fifth. Proud drew a two-out walk and he stole second. After a pair of errors, Proud scored for a 3-3 deadlock.

The Tigers scored the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh. Diego Haun led off by getting hit by a pitch, and Jon Nuschy and Ty Addington both walked to load the bases. Haun came home on Chance Oquist's single.

Addington was La Junta's starting pitcher, but he did not figure in the decision. He allowed three runs and two hits and he had eight strikeouts and three walks.

Nuschy saw his first action on the mound this season in the seventh and he came away with the win. He gave up no runs and one hit and he struck out none and walked none.

The Tigers had five hits. The hits included doubles by Paolucci and Romero, and singles by Schrock, Malden and Oquist.

La Junta (16-6) will end the regular season today, when it will play Pueblo County at the Runyon Sports Complex in Pueblo.

"We play a tough Class 4A team," Denahy said. "We're looking forward to going there, playing hard and getting ready for the playoffs."

The Tigers are assured playing in a regional tournament this weekend based upon their ratings percentage index (RPI). However, they will be playing on the road.

The Class 3A regional brackets will be released on Wednesday.

La Junta 4, Florence 3

Florence 200 010 0 — 3 3 1

La Junta 020 100 1 — 4 5 3

Templeton (L), Proud (7) and C. Reeves. Addington, Nuschy (7, W) and Frankmore.

