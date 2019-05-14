In brief

Cortez Construction among award recipients

Cortez Construction of Pueblo is one of eight companies from across the state selected for the inaugural Governor's Minority Business Awards, the state Office of Economic Development and International Trade said Monday.

An awards presentation will take place May 16 at the Advance Colorado Procurement Expo in Denver.

Award recipients also receive a free training package from the Colorado Small Business Development Center network, a 30-second promo video recording, recognition by a governor's office representative during the ACPE Luncheon, an exhibit table at the ACPE and a travel stipend to attend the conference.

The awards seek to recognize for-profit businesses that have contributed to the economic diversity and success of minority communities across Colorado.

Gas prices little changed across state

Gas prices in Pueblo and the rest of Colorado changed little over the past week, according to travel group AAA's daily gas price survey.

In Pueblo, the average price was $2.90 as of Monday, up a penny in a week. In Colorado, the average price was $2.85, up about 3 cents. Nationally, the average was down 3 cents to $2.86.

Nationally, “This is the first time in three months gas prices have shown consistent signs of declining,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said in a statement. “However, there are many factors that could quickly push up prices in the coming weeks, including the impact of Chinese tariffs, weather, a major draw in gasoline stock levels, a spike in demand or the volume of Memorial Day weekend travel. Pump price movements this week will indicate if motorists will continue to see cheaper gas prices or if this was just a one-week fad.”

UCHealth gets naming rights to former Sky Sox field

COLORADO SPRINGS -- UCHealth is succeeding Security Service as the naming sponsor for the former Sky Sox baseball stadium in Colorado Springs.

Starting this summer, the stadium will become home to the rookie league-affiliated Rocky Mountain Vibes. The team previously was the Helena Brewers based in Helena, Mont. The team replaces the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, a AAA team that has relocated to San Antonio and has been renamed the San Antonio Missions.

In addition to a new naming sponsor, the stadium has been getting new vendors, murals and colors. There will more custom seating and — since the new team’s mascot is a s’more named Toasty — spots to roast marshmallows.

UCHealth plans to sponsor numerous health care awareness promotions as part of the naming rights deal.

