Council votes 5-2 to fund second feasibility review

The city will go ahead with the next step in examining the ins and outs of breaking away from its franchise agreement with Black Hills Energy early and forming its own municipal utility.

After a lengthy public comment period that saw both those in favor of the study and those opposed to it speak, council members on Monday night voted 5-2 to commission a consultant to conduct a phase 2 feasibility study on the fiscal realities that move would entail. Councilman Bob Schilling was the lone no vote.

The city will pay EES Consulting Inc. either $150,000 or $200,000 for the study depending on how much information being sought that Black Hills is willing to voluntarily hand over to the consultant.

If Black Hills were to voluntarily provide the information to the consultant, the cost to the city for the phase 2 study would be about $150,000. If Black Hills does not provide that information on its own accord, the city would be required to pay the consultant an extra $50,000 for them to independently obtain the information needed.

EES Consulting already has conducted a phase 1 study for the city into the feasibility of breaking away from Black Hills by August 2020, and the phase 2 study was recommended by the firm as the next step in the process. It will provide a more detailed technical and economic analysis of the municipalization process.

The 56-page phase 1 study, which cost the city $122,000, determined that Pueblo ratepayers could save 10-12% a year if the city creates its own municipal electric utility.

The study also found that the cost of buying assets from Black Hills and creating a utility would range between $255 million and $334 million based on different scenarios, but could save ratepayers more than $160 million over the next 20 years.

The finished report was released in January.

EES said the study was an initial analysis and recommended that the city move ahead with a second analysis reviewing issues involved in taking over all or part of Black Hills Energy’s regional power distribution network. Pueblo’s Electric Utility Commission recently recommended to City Council and Mayor Nick Gradisar to move forward with the phase 2 study.

EES representatives said the second-phase study will comprehensively look at three scenarios: a municipal utility that serves just Pueblo; an alternative that includes some out-of-city customers; and the possibility of having to buy all of Black Hills’ distribution network to nearby communities as well.

Some of the key issues the phase 2 study will address include power supply cost and options, stranded costs – meaning the decline in the value of electricity-generating assets due to restructuring of the industry – and the book value of assets and fair market value, among other issues.

EES officials said a draft report of the second phase study could be available as soon as June if things go according to plan and Black Hills cooperates. The latest a draft proposal could be made available is at the end of the summer.

A third phase study will be needed once the phase 2 study is completed.

