TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, LA JUNTA

1601 Raton Ave., 384-6555

9:15 a.m. Sunday School and Bible Class

10:30 a.m. Worship, Acts 7-11.



Sunday - Youth Group "Sonic Breakfast" Fundraiser



UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, LA JUNTA

601 Santa Fe Ave., 384-7717

9:15 a.m. Sunday School

10:30 a..m. Worship. This Sunday we will work through John 6:5-15. Rev. Lou will lead us in worship and his message is titled “Let’s Build a Bigger Table.”



Upcoming Community Events



Saturday - Free Community Veterans Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m. Open to all veterans, first responders, police, fire, and their spouses



Tuesday - Community Memorial Service and Butterfly Release, 6:30 p.m. Conducted by Arkansas Valley Hospice

FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH



5th and Santa Fe Ave., 384-4975

Saturday, May 18, 11:30 a.m. C.W.F. luncheon and meeting.



Worship service begins at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Ron Skorick bringing the message titled “Grace It Is!” Scripture taken from 1 Timothy 1:15.

A church board meeting will be held following the morning service. Communion celebrated every Sunday. Elevator is available.



Visitors always welcome. Come join us as we worship together.