The police blotter in Thursday’s edition of The Pueblo Chieftain misstated the criminal charges Rick Manzanares pleaded guilty to in Adams County regarding a 2002 case. Manzanares only pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault on a child. Manzanares died May 5 in Alamosa and, according to his attorney, Karl Kuenhold, his case, which was awaiting sentencing on June 10, is expected to be dismissed by the Adams County district attorney’s office.