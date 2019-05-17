A baby ripped from the womb of a murdered Chicago teen is clinging to life, officials said Friday.

The baby, Yadiel Yovany Lopez, is in critical condition after suffering from a lack of oxygen in the minutes before he was born.

Three people — Clarisa Figueroa, Desiree Figueroa and Piotr Bobak— have been charged in the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, TV station WGN reports. A judge ordered them held without bond at a hearing Friday.

Ochoa-Lopez's body was discovered in a trash bin late Tuesday night. Police say Clarisa Figueroa and Desiree Figueroa strangled the teen with a coaxial cable before cutting her 9-month-old baby out of the womb.

Ochoa-Lopez went to the home where the suspects live to pick up free baby clothing that had been advertised on Facebook. A short time later, Clarisa Figueroa reportedly ran out of the residence, claiming she'd just given birth and that the baby wasn't breathing, WGN reports.

Neighbors called for paramedics. Figueroa's story, however, soon unraveled as police began investigating.