To honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans and military, a special memorial service will be held at the Fowler Cemetery flagpole at 10 a.m. May 27, Memorial Day.

Patriotic songs, such as “Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory” and “My Country, Tis of Thee” will be sung by everyone, with accompanist Leslie Lieber, who will also serve as Master of Ceremonies.

Pastor Bobby Johnston of the Fowler Pitkin Avenue Baptist Church, a member of the Fowler Ministerial Alliance, will give the message. The flag-raising ceremony will be conducted by scouts from BSA Troop #213. The playing of “Taps” will conclude the service.

The Boy Scouts have placed small flags at the gravesites of known veterans in honor of their dedication and service, through the courtesy of donors Barbara Dunsmoor, Mary Switzer, Deb Smith, Neil Smith, Dan Hiatt, Joy Diven, Phyllis Pfieff, Stacy Steinbeck, Lowell White and the Barkleys.

The public is invited to view the new flagholders provided for each veteran’s headstone through a recent BSA Eagle Project by Zach Reed of Rocky Ford.

Three-ring binders will be placed at the gazebo by the Fowler Historical Society to assist visitors. One will contain an alphabetized list of all known individuals interred in the Fowler Cemetery, coupled with grave locations and a map. Another binder will include the obituaries of all veterans buried at the cemetery, who are being honored with small flags placed at their headstones. A third binder will include the obituaries of other veterans from the Fowler community who do not have headstones or flag placements and whose names will also be displayed on a bulletin board.

The public is also invited to view and utilize the new 2-foot by 6-foot permanent map of the cemetery on the wall of the gazebo, sponsored by the Friends of the Fowler Cemetery and funded by a grant from the Jonathan & Shari Fox Family Foundation.

New cemetery street signs provided by the Town of Fowler were recently installed by Fowler Scouts Owen Winkler and Seth McFall. Several new trees were also recently planted at the cemetery through an Eagle project sponsored by the Fowler Chamber of Commerce.