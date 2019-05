The students of La Junta High School selected Nate Copley and Addison Aragon as Mr. and Miss La Junta High School. The award was announced during the Orange and Black Award ceremony Thursday. On the ballot, the students were asked to select the persons they think best represents the ideals of LJHS in all areas of school and the community. Runners-up for the prestigious titles were Cody Schrock and Riley Lovato. [COURTESY PHOTO]