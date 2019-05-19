The Koshare Foundation's 6th Annual Golf Tournament is scheduled to be held June 22 at the La Junta city course. The event will be held in conjunction with the 70th Anniversary of the Koshare Museum and the Koshare Alumni weekend.

The event is a 4-man scramble with a shotgun start.



The tournament continues to be a popular event, bringing the La Junta community, businesses, friends and family of Koshare alumni together for a weekend of fun.

It's also a fundraiser venture for the Koshare Foundation, which supports the Koshare museum and youth group. Grants provided by the Koshare Foundation support many projects, including art restoration, museum display improvements, museum security and improvements, youth programs, transportation and travel.



Many local businesses and private citizens support the event with hole sponsorships and contributions. Support also includes raffle items, donation of time, materials and personnel to support the event.



For more information, contact John Gonzales 303-887-4870.