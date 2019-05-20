The potential for a district-owned aquatics center is set to be the focus of a “Drinks with the District Manager” event slated for next Thursday, May 23 at Cat’s Pour House, 147 Tiffany Drive.

The event is set to run from 4 to 6 p.m. in the side room at Cat’s. Participants can partake in free chips and salsa and order a beverage on their own.

Pueblo West Metro District Manager Nina Vetter said a civic aquatics center is something a lot of people are asking about and taking about in the community.

“It will be great to get people’s thoughts on it,” Vetter said.

The metro district board has been setting aside excise sales tax funds from marijuana sales to potentially put toward the aquatic center project.The excise tax generates an average $400,000 a year for the district.

For example, in 2016, Pueblo County received $968,156 from the 3.5 percent special sales tax on retail marijuana. Of that $437,378 was generated within the Pueblo West district boundaries by retail marijuana outlets.

Today there are 11 retail marijuana outlets in Pueblo West.

Vetter said the district also is looking into the construction of Fire Station 2 in Western Pueblo West, plus the district may well have to look at building a new administration building if the current building cannot be repaired following an April storm that caused heavy damage to the roof.

“There is nothing off limits and all these things we can talk about,” Vetter said of the public forum. “We are going in the right direction and trying to move the needle on things the board and the community feel are needed.”

