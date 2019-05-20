School: Pueblo County High



Subject: Marketing education, DECA Sponsor



Years of experience: 11



Education: Bachelor's of science in marketing, minor in public relations, from the University of Wyoming; teacher-in-residence program, Colorado State University-Pueblo

From Principal Brian Dilka: “Erin Lewin does an outstanding job with our marketing classes and DECA program and is able to relate to students and gain their trust. Her DECA students perform very well on the state and national level, which is a direct reflection of her influence and mentoring. She has high expectations for her students, and those students routinely rise up to perform.”

From the educator: "The interactions in my classroom are vastly different from other classes at County. One of the best parts about what I teach is the relationships I get to be a part of. I have a unique experience in that myself and my students typically spend three to four years together. We compete, travel, fund-raise and work in the community together.

"If you were to look at each of us individually, you would see we encompass all types. We aren’t easily defined or stereotyped into any one cohort. In fact, in many other situations, grouping some of us together genuinely wouldn’t work, but here within my marketing classes and DECA program, for some reason it does.

"We really do become a sort of crazy, dysfunctional family and there are moments when I honestly am just in awe watching groups of students — who in the beginning had nothing in common and no interest in getting to know one another — become invested in the successes of each other.



"Marketing is always changing and staying current with industry trends, while keeping students engaged and creative, can be challenging. Mediocrity goes out the window in my classroom and I am always pushing my students to challenge themselves and each other. Keeping them engaged and getting them to buy in can prove to be a real struggle, especially in our first year together.

"Students 'elect' to be in my class and I can get a lot of push-back early on about the amount of work I require and my expectations. I know I ask a lot of them and that my expectations are high, but I also know that if they trust in me and the process they will leave here with a strong foundation and skills to set them up for future success."



From County senior Kylie Gonzales: “Mrs. Lewin has had a big impact on my success at Pueblo County. She is the hardest working person I know. She always puts her students first, and helps us succeed by offering real-life experience. It makes a huge difference to know that your teacher will do anything for her students.”





