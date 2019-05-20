An inquisitive group of South Mesa Elementary School students dedicated a hearty portion of after-school time to the joys of a four-string guitar-like instrument of Hawaiian origin.

The South Mesa Ukulele Choir "blends the sweet sounds of angelic voices with the happy upbeat twang of the ukulele," said South Mesa staff member Karla Brown.

After months of rehearsal, the choir recently concluded its inaugural season with a concert.

Thirty-three fourth and fifth graders, dressed in matching black T-shirts with silk-screened white ties, entertained the audience with contemporary favorites like "True Colors," "This Is Me," "Keep Your Head Up," "Lean on Me" and "Best Day of My Life.”

Added Brown, "The crowd favorite, 'Fight Song,' had the audience clapping and singing along and earned an ear-shattering applause. You could feel the upbeat electric energy in the room.

"The evening performance ended with a standing ovation. The audience enthusiastically shared their appreciation for the young students and the proud music teacher who danced to the beat, waved her arms, and conducted a chapter in the lives of her students."



Music/technology teacher Sarah Smith started the after-school musical group so that 21 ukuleles donated by the community could be put to good use.

"She rounded out her inventory with a successful pitch to Donors Choose for 10 more instruments," said Brown. "Mrs. Smith, a self declared band nerd, has mastered seven instruments in her lifetime."

As for the biggest challenge in leading the choir, Smith said, “Learning to play a string instrument. I had to teach myself to play last summer. Even though the majority of the students had never picked up an instrument, they ended the season mastering five basic ukulele chords. They also learned concert etiquette, teamwork and rhythm."

Students were elated at the opportunity to strum and shine.

"The feeling was amazing when the kids started clapping and singing along. It felt like I was a pop star and I will never forget it," said fifth grader Emma Carter, with classmate Bellina Cipriani adding, "It was amazing. I wasn't used to being on the other side of music."