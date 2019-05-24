The 11 boys obviously did not want to pose for a photo. But when ordered by one of the moms, a handful of the boys slouched on the summer-hot, sticky asphalt of the St. Leander Church parking lot; others stood behind them. No smiles. Just a hurry up and get it over with attitude.

They were dressed in their Cub Scout baseball “uniforms:” white T-shirt (no lettering); Sears jeans with the Toughskin knees, reinforced with vibranium or some other indestructible substance; Converse tennis shoes (long before they were cool); and some with a ball cap (also, no lettering).

Photo taken, the boys climbed into the bed of one of the dad’s pickup trucks — they all fit — and away they went to play their arch-foes at Spann field. There, when they fielded a grounder and pulled the ball out of their glove to make the throw to first, goat-heads stayed embedded in their hands. It wasn’t even a dirt infield and outfield. Think prairie complete with critter holes and rocks and weeds. Bad bounces meant black eyes.

But they laughed and yelled, “Hey pitcher, pitcher” at their opponent on the mound, who like their hurler was an 8-year-old thrilled to just get the ball into the catcher’s mitt. T-ball? Coach pitch? Please. Those 8-and-under Cub Scouts pitched — and there were no pitch counts.

Also, no parents or grandparents or aunts or uncles. Two teams, two coaches (who also acted as umpires).

After the game, the team bus, aka pickup truck, dropped the group off at St. Leander’s again, where most of the boys attended grade school, and each walked home from there.

Oh, those were grand times. Pure baseball, fun baseball before traveling teams, and tykes pulling big bags on wheels carrying $300 aluminum bats and spare camouflage uniforms and eye black and wrist bands and sandals to replace their $150 cleats after the game finished.

I love that photo. Black and white, about 3 ½-inches by 3 ½ inches square. The names remain forever: Fuzzy, Nick, Chuck, Sonny, Gordo …

Gordo. Anthony Gutierrez. His photo was in the obituaries a couple of weeks back, his full white beard consuming his face. Gordo. Where did the years go?

Gordo’s gone. So are Nick and Carl and probably a couple of others who moved away and didn’t come back.

Now young baseball players travel to Phoenix and Las Vegas and Omaha and all over to play games. And they are equipped and dressed as if they all had contracts with Nike and Mizuno.

And what if the parents can’t pay? Lip service is given. “There are scholarships available,” they say. But it’s a farce. Thousands of kids are never even exposed to the game because they can’t pay even the initial fees, much less buy the requisite Aladdin’s bag full of the stuff that our dreams were made of (apologies to Bogey).

Seeing the old photo a few days ago while rummaging from tubs of photos left to me by my mom when she passed away several years ago brought back so many good memories. And that warm feeling prompts me to ask three questions about the current approach:

1) Are the kids any better today than 50 years ago? A number of the players in my era played in college and some played in the minor leagues. No different today, a total of only a few days in the major leagues despite thousands of kids having gone through local programs over the past 4-5 decades.

2) How many kids are being neglected today, not even exposed to the game because there are no programs scattered throughout Pueblo? By centralizing programs, many youngsters have been excluded from even trying baseball.

3) Are the kids today, with all of the pressure from parents and coaches, having as much fun as we had? Is dragging a bag stuffed with more than $500 of baseball paraphernalia and being burdened by unrealistic expectations as much fun as piling into a pickup truck, sharing gloves and sliding around on knees that never would get skinned up?

What will these kids’ memories be someday? Will they treasure a tiny team photo? Or will that photo sit in some parents’ photo album, cover closed and stored away, the memories long forgotten?

