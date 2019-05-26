Hear the stories of Amache Prowers, Thomas ‘Frank’ Dean, Frane Leedham, C.W. Hurd, Casto Dunavin and William ‘Bill’ Stephens between 2 and 4 p.m. Friday at the Boggsville Cemetery Tour. “Voices of the Passed” should be an interesting if somewhat spooky experience. Tours start every 30 minutes, beginning at 2 p.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m. Adults, $10, Children 12 and under, $5, under 6 free.

American Legion Post 8 in Rocky Ford will hold a family mourning ceremony Sunday morning at the Valley View Hill Crest Cemetery at 8 a.m. and La Junta's Post 9 will commemorate fallen warriors on Friday by handing out poppy pins and flags in front of La Junta's Safeway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration for the Elks' Children's Fishing Derby opens bright and early at 8 a.m. this Saturday at La Junta City Park.