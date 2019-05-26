Rocky Ford police are investigating an apparent murder/suicide that occurred May 14.

According to reports, a call came into dispatch just after 6 p.m. from a woman requesting a welfare check on her daughter.

Charla Coleman said 19-year-old Jacquelyn Coleman was on the phone with her when she heard gunshots and then silence.

Charla Coleman, who lives in Colorado Springs, told police her daughter was living in a camper trailer in Rocky Ford but she didn't know the address.

Police were able to locate the trailer. When they arrived, they knocked on the door but heard no sounds from inside.

Upon entering the home, officers located the body of Jacquelyn Coleman as well as that of 23-year-old Robert Gaus, who was from Texas.

Charla Coleman has told the media that her daughter had moved in with Gaus after knowing him for a few months and that he wouldn't allow her daughter to have contact with the outside world.

Rocky Ford Police Chief Angelo Griego said he's investigating the situation as a murder/suicide.

