Memorial Day is a time of remembrance, and Pueblo West Eagles Aerie #4471 President Ralph Mathews always tears up, searching for the words to do the solemn day justice.

"I tried to find a poem that captures what Memorial Day is all about," Mathews told a crowd of about 100 assembled for the Pueblo West Memorial Day Observance Monday at Golden Guardian Park in Pueblo West. He settled upon "Freedom Isn't Free" by Kelly Strong, and became emotional while reading a stanza about the chill felt while hearing the playing of the bugle call of "Taps."

Mathews remembers his father's sacrifice for America in the Korean War, losing him from a heart attack far before his time.

"I think of my father," Mathews said, "and I always get emotional."

Monday's Memorial Day Observance was an emotional affair as the event, cooperatively sponsored by Pueblo West VFW Post 5812, Pueblo West Eagles Aerie 4471 and American Legion Post 207, paid tribute to the memories of the 1 million-plus service members that gave their lives in service of something larger than themselves during American wars.

The event included a reading of Flanders Field by American Legion president Emily Larson, a playing of "Taps" by Eagles representative Lynn Donohue, and comments from Mathews, VFW Post 5812 Commander Steve Bridwell, and American Legion 207 Commander Curtis Cole.

Bridwell shared comments asking everybody to join together to honor or veterans, no matter our differences.

"In times of division in our country," Bridwell said, "we need to look to these heroes as an example of how we can persevere."

The festivities also included a flyover from Doss Aviation, four Diamond 20 Katana aircraft flew three passes, including one pass in the "missing man formation," a flyby reserved for remembrance.

