A veteran committed to serving her country, community and the world has been named the 2019 Senior of the Year.

Along with those who have reached or surpassed the age of 100, Kenna Lawson is the guest of honor Friday at the Saluting Pueblo Seniors event, hosted by the Pueblo Area Agency on Aging at the Union Depot.

Lawson was nominated for the honor by Barbara Anders.

"Kenna Lawson is a wonderful and faithful volunteer in the Pueblo community," wrote Anders. "She is and has been involved in many activities for many years — a true senior citizen helping senior citizens."

Lawson said she was surprised to have been nominated.

"I didn't even know it was in the works," she said. "To be honest, I was amazed when I got the call that I had been selected."

After serving 15 years in the Air Force, Lawson has compiled a volunteer resume brimming with service to children, fellow veterans and the underprivileged both locally, and in locales far away.

In addition to lending a hand to her granddaughter's Girl Scout troop, Lawson is a regular volunteer in the child's South Park Elementary School classroom.

"And before that, I spent 20 years volunteering at Morton Elementary School," Lawson said.

Understanding that charity begins at home, Lawson leads her Neighborhood Watch group and also makes it a point to keep a watchful eye on those, like her, who have served.

"I like to take care of the vets in our neighborhood," Lawson said. "I make sure they can get to appointments and take them meals."

It is through her church, King of Kings Lutheran Church, that Lawson truly shines as an altruist.

As ambassador for Ecumenical Lutheran Church of America World Hunger, Lawson plays a pivotal role in the organization's work of bringing food, water and other essentials to those in need across the globe. Locally, her work in Healing Meals ensures that ill parishioners or those recovering from surgery do not go hungry in their time of need.

Lawson also has served meals for the Pueblo Rescue Mission.

To support the church's cooperative care mission through God's Work Our Hands, Lawson coordinates volunteers to assist agencies such as Posada homeless services and Pueblo Cooperative Care Center on one Sunday each September. In the past, she has served as the point person for the collection of Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, which are distributed to children throughout the world.

"It's our goal to each year get at least 100 shoeboxes from our church members," Lawson explained.

Also during the holiday season, she has worked with the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo to help fulfill the wish lists of patients.

And anytime of the year, the homebound and sick can expect to receive "thinking of you" and "get well" cards from Lawson.

"I've given back all my life," said Lawson, adding that her late husband, Gary, a career Air Force man, was her partner in serving others. "He was quite the volunteer himself."

Although her volunteer work is varied and rewarding, Lawson said working with children in the classroom is especially fulfilling.

"It's being able to see their growth in things like reading," she said. "But I'm so patriotic, serving my country was also a blessing."

Lawson is quick to admit, though, that she is the one who truly benefits from volunteering.

"It blesses me to help people who need help: just being a part of our community and making it a better world," she said. "When you don't concentrate on yourself and make time to help others, you feel better about the world.

"The happiest people I know are those who help others. It's a fact that you feel better when you're doing for others."

Also nominated for senior of the year were Ed Brown, Mark Holmes, Betty Nufer and Donna Roberts.

For more information on Saluting Pueblo Seniors, call 583-6120.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia