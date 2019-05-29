Parkhill Christian Academy

taking early enrollment

Parkhill Christian Academy, 4235 Parkhill Place, is accepting applications for enrollment in the 2019 secondary classes. Enrollment will continue until all available slots are filled. There are openings in grades seven-10th.

School hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. There is no school on Fridays. Parkhill also offers aftercare until 5:30 p.m.

Parkhill is a secured Christian environment with qualified staff to ensure participant’s child’s growth and development. The school uses the “Precept” curriculum from BJU Press which incorporates a Biblical World View of all subjects.

Scholarships and discounts are available.

For more information or to schedule a tour, call 544-6174.

Pueblo Vet Center

to host open house

The Pueblo Vet Center will host an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. June 14 at 1515 Fortino Blvd., Suite 130.

The public will be able to meet the Vet Center staff, learn about the function of the center and ask any questions about its services and resources.

Refreshments will be served and staff will be on hand for any questions.

Mobile Nurses offer

blood pressure checks

The Parkview Mobile Nurses will conduct blood pressure checks from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Pueblo West Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd.

The blood pressure checks are free and open to the public.

Parkview Medical Center

to host blood drive

Parkview Medical Center will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon Monday near the hospital campus on 16th Street.

Anyone wanting to donate, may call 800-365-0006, ext. 2, to set up a time or ask questions.

CPW seeks public

input on SFSP plan

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is updating the management plan for State Forest State Park, located outside of Walden, and the public is invited to share their input on the draft plan.

CPW will offer a public comment period on the State Forest State Park Draft Management Plan from May through June 15.

The draft management plan is a 10-year plan that sets goals for the park and provides direction on resource protection, visitor use and future management activities. The plan can be found on the State Forest State Park homepage. Those interested in providing input can access the public comment form online through June 15.

For more information, go to the CPW website.