$2.6 million to fund improvements at Lake Minnequa, Pueblo Mountain Park

The Pueblo City Council on Tuesday night voted unanimously to approve two separate intergovernmental agreements with Pueblo County to fund two projects in the 1A Community Improvement Program through expiring tax abatement agreements approved by voters in 2016.

The city has been waiting to secure the funding before the projects could begin.

"I'm excited that this is actually going to get started finally," Councilman Chris Nicoll said before council voted to approve the agreements. "I want to thank the county commissioners and thank the staff for working together with them jointly and putting this plan together.

"I think this is basically the result of standing firm on what the voters agreed to with 1A and not using that money for other purposes that weren't approved by voters."

About $2.5 million in funding from the county would go toward the Lake Minnequa project. The improvements would include the construction of a restroom, concessions, a plaza, a park extension of an additional turf playfield area, parking lot expansion, paving, park shelters, playground lighting and signs.

About $120,000 in funding from the county would go toward the Pueblo Mountain Park project. Using the county funds as a local cash match, the city would apply for funding from the Federal Lands Access Program to expand the scope of the budget to complete improvements at Pueblo Mountain. The total cost of the project, which includes the replacement of culverts, reconstruction of drainage and completing erosion protection around bridges, would be about $720,000.

The remaining funds would be used for rebuilding roadways and bridges. If the Federal Lands Access Program grant is not awarded, the $120,000 in funds would stay with the county and be used to repair a culvert at the entrance to the park.

In November 2016, Pueblo County voters approved Ballot Question 1A, which allows for the collection of the revenues up to $66 million or until 2032 — whichever happens sooner — to fund the 1A projects. There is a list of 20 projects to be financed.

The program does not raise taxes on voters. Instead, it allows Pueblo to capture expiring tax incentives from Vestas Wind Towers, Black Hills Energy and Grupos Cementos de Chihuahua of America Inc. to fund the projects.

