A new commercial for Gillette has quickly gone viral.

In the ad, which debuted Thursday, a father helps his transgender son shave for the first time.

By midday Wednesday, the commercial had been viewed more than 1.2 million times on Facebook alone.

Samson Bonkeabantu Brown, a transgender Canadian actor, is featured in the ad, according to NBC News.

“Growing up, I was always trying to figure out what kind of man I wanted to become," he says in the ad. "I always knew I was different. I didn't know there was a term for the type of person that I was."

This is the first Gillette advertisement to feature a transgender man, according to NBC News.

Gillette, in a written statement, had this to say about the commercial: "Gender conversations are happening all around us and we believe brands play a role in influencing culture and have a responsibility to use their voice to champion issues of great relevance to both the brand and our customers."