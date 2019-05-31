BIRTHS

Romero: Born to Brittany Pollock and Moises Romero, Pueblo, a daughter, May 29 at Parkview Medical Center.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

•Ralph I. Richardson IV and Anna M. Besche, both of Georgetown, Delaware.

•Catlin Thomas Armenta and Calyssa Rae Ellis, both of Pueblo.

•Steven Michael Martinez and Emma Mae Hixon, both of Pueblo.

•Aaron Dean Hancock, Ashley Ann Fotheringham, both of Pueblo.

•Sterling Marie Thomason and Kristen Leigh Roller, both of Pueblo.

•Valerie Karissa White and Margaret Ameetta White, both of Walsenburg.

•Christopher Michael Messer and Sarah Marie Johnson, both of Pueblo.

•Benjamin King Anders and Camille Haley Noel Mara, both of Pueblo.

•Justin Todd Walden and Krystal Dawn Johnson, both of Avondale.

•David Matthew Bain and Megan Ryann Nelson, both of Pueblo.

•James William Gunter Jr. and Kathleen Ann Pettit, both of Pueblo.

•Eric Sean Richardson and Heidi Sue Stevens, both of Pueblo.

•Dean Martin Duran and Nicole Rena Bowman, both of Pueblo.

•Jay Chares Brigham and Linda Carol Potter, both of Pueblo.

•Grant Wilkie Loveless and Teri Farrell Krieger, both of Rye.

•Daniel Ray Gibbons III and Mellissa Ann Chavez, both of Pueblo.



DEATHS

PUEBLO

May 30

Goss: Alice Elaine Goss, 80. Montgomery & Steward.

May 29

Finley: Cleophas Finley, 94. Romero.

Galves: Kathryn Gertrude Galves, 82. Montgomery & Steward.

Rodriguez: Evelyn Rodriguez, 88. Angelus.

May 27

Fresquez: Ezekiel Sabastian Fresquez, 18. Angelus.

May 24

Manzanares: Leroy Manzanares, 49. Romero.

DENVER

Kralik: Stephen P. Kralik, 81, Denver, formerly of Pueblo, May 28. T.G. McCarthy.