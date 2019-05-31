In a special session on Monday night at the Intermediate School, a bare quorum of the East Otero School District R1 Board of Education approved the preliminary budget for the 2019-20 school year. Included in the budget is a pay raise for administrators and classified employees. Teachers received an increase last year.

The budget will be on display at the school administration through June 10, when a public hearing is scheduled before final approval.



Superintendent Rick Lovato said, “We are fortunate to be in a solid financial position right now, due to a consistent and steady enrollment. The La Junta public has been very supportive of the school district.”



The terms of the proposed budget are:

Administrators work a 10.5 month contract for the school district. Beginning pay under the budget for 2019-20 school year will be at Step 1, Assistant Principal - Elementary (Lane 1), $55,765; Assistant Principal/Athletic-Activity Director/TLC-TOP Director (Lane 2), $60,405; Principal - Elementary (Lane 3), $65,780; Principal - Jr/Sr High School (Lane 4) $71,075.

The step increases are for Lane 1, $1,000; Lane 2, $1,085; Lane 3, $1,200; Lane 4 $1,300 per year.

There are 25 possible steps, with the maximum yearly salaries being for Lane 1, $79,765; Lane 2, $86,445; Lane 3, $94,580; Lane 4, $102,175.



Longevity Pay for Administrators is beginning of 15th through 19th year, $1,000; beginning 20th through 24th year, $1,500; beginning 25th through 29th year, $2,000; beginning 30th through 34th yar, $2,500; beginning of 35th through 39th year, $3,000; and beginning of 40th through 45th year, $3,500.



Discretionary leave is nine days for all employees, except 12 month, who are allowed 11 days.



Classified employees will be granted a maximum of five years of experience in the same and/or comparable position. Advancement is limited to one step per year. Employee must have demonstrated competencies served at the previous level for at least one year, and have supervisor’s recommendation.



Mail delivery employees (daily 2.25 hours) are paid an hourly wage equal to the current minimum wage.

Special Needs Bus Aide (daily 5.5 hours) are paid minimum wage, as are lifeguards. The pool manager is paid $12 an hour at step 1, increasing 24 cents per year to a maximum of $17.76 at Step 25. Longevity pay is beginning of 10th through 14th year, $500; beginning of 15th through 19th year, $700; beginning of 20th through 24th year, $1,200; beginning of 25th through 29th year, $1,700; beginning of 30th through 34th year, $2,200.



Central Office Staff is paid an hourly rate adjusted to level of education, ranging from $20-plus for assistant to superintendent to $15-plus for transportation secretary - high school diploma, AA Degree, or BA degree, go up at 40 cents per hour. The steps are also associated with a 40-cents per step per hour raise.



Classified employees General and Special Education Paraprofessionals, English as a Second Language Paras, and Student Advocates are paid hourly starting at $12-plus an hour for high school diploma, AA Degree, BA degree, maxing out at $19.57 on Step 25.



Media and Technology Specialists start at $17-plus hourly for high school diploma, $18 plus for AA and BA, maxing out at $26.77 on Step 25. Technology Coordinator starts at $20-plus to $21 plus hourly and maxes out at $31.11 on Step 25.



For further information and to read through the preliminary budget, contact the central office of East Otero R1 at 301 Raton Ave. in La Junta.

