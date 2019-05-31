In a bizarre carjacking, a 33-year-old Pueblo man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery, attempted second-degree murder and reckless driving after a tow truck was taken on the East Side about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Donald Vallejos was booked into the Pueblo County Jail on those charges.

Police responded to East Fourth Street and Hudson when a man reported that his tow truck — already loaded with a disabled vehicle — had just been carjacked at gunpoint by a male.

The loaded truck was quickly located and chased by police. The driver sideswiped another truck in trying to escape chasing officers, police said.

Officers deployed tire-puncturing strips in the 1500 block of Troy Avenue that flattened some of the truck's tires. The driver didn't stop the truck, however, until it reached East 11th Street and Fearnow Avenue, where the driver was arrested.

