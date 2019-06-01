Cleophas Finley, 94, of Pueblo, Colo. a retired Army Sergeant passed away on May 29, 2019, 2-weeks shy of his 95th birthday. He was born in June 1924 in Crawfordsville, Ark. Cleophas had five children, Alton, Laura, Rudolph, Mark and Karl; five grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; numerous extended family and friends from Detroit, Mich. Cleophas enlisted in the Army on Feb. 10, 1943 and served overseas in the Philippines, New Guinea, Korea and Germany. While in the military he received the Korean Service Medal, W/6 Bronze Service Stars, Meritorious Unit commendation, United Nations Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal 3rd Award, World War II Victory Medal, Victory Medal, Bronze Battle Stars, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal and The Marksman Award. Cleophas served in United States Army for 21 years. He resided in Pueblo since 1958 and retired from the Army at Fort Carson, Colo. He then went to the Pueblo Army Depot and worked there for 17 years working a total of 38 years with Federal Government Service retiring at the age of 55. After retirement he was also an active member of The Retired Enlisted Association (TREA) for many years and also volunteering for many years at the Bingo Palace. Private family ceremony will be held.