Beekeepers Association

to meet Thursday

The Pueblo County Beekeepers Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

The meeting will follow the open discussion format and cover the topics of feeding for a dearth, adding honey supers, the hive inspection process and analyzing information from your inspections.

Altar Society to offer

Cripple bus Saturday

St. Francis Xavier Altar Society will sponsor a bus to Cripple Creek, leaving the church parking lot at 9 a.m. Saturday at 1725 Spruce St. The bus will depart at 4 p.m. from the Midnight Rose.

Cost is $24.

For information and reservations, call Rita at 561-1887.

Gang Alternative Program

to hold Basketball Revival

The Gang Alternative Program of Pueblo and Faith Baptist Church will host a Basketball Revival Saturday and Sunday at 169 S. 30 ½ Lane (corner of Barnett Road in Baxter). Play begins at 9 a.m.

Cost is $1 per player.

Teams may pick up entry forms at Copy(s) In A flash, 414 N. Santa Fe Ave., or call GAPP at 565-7623. Registration is due Thursday. Players also may register the day of the event.

As part of the Basketball Revival, basketball players will have the opportunity to be baptized at Faith Baptist.

For more information or to schedule a baptism, call Pastor Clay Austin at 252-0011.

Lake Pueblo State Park

activities this week

Lake Pueblo State Park events this week include: Little Naturalists, 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Osprey Picnic Area.

Activities include stories, nature hikes, songs, games and crafts. The event is geared toward but not limited to children ages 3-5 with an adult.

Star Program, 8 p.m. Friday, Visitor Center in the auditorium with stargazing afterward if the skies are clear.

Participants will join the Southern Colorado Astronomical Society to tour the night sky. Participants will see star clusters, galaxies, planets, nebula and more through SCAS telescopes.

Breakfast with the Birds: Raptor Program, 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday.

Participants may meet two of the Raptor Center’s avian ambassadors, find out how the center cares for injured raptors and returns many of them to the wild. Muffins and juice will be provided.

All activities are free. A valid Colorado state park pass is required on all vehicles that enter the park.

SCPC announces

board members

The Southern Colorado Press Club announced its board of directors at the 2018-19 season finale May 19.

The executive board includes: Matt Centner, president; Jayson Peters, vice president; Steve Medina, secretary; Sandy Romero, treasurer; and Scott Jones, past president (serves a one-year term).

Board members are: Amber Shipley and Kalen Carter, term expires 2020; and Crystal Estrada, Tracy Samora and Trysten Garcia, term expires 2021.