Pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students with an interest in the performing arts are invited to spend part of their summer break exploring that passion.

For the ninth year, the Steel City Theatre Company is offering VIP Camp, an acting and dancing symposium, at the company playhouse at 241 South Santa Fe Avenue.

From 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, the first camp will be staged June 10-21, with a second from July 1-26. The second camp will be capped with a July 28 performance.

"What makes VIP Camp so unique and different is that we take all the best ideas from camps, combined with real music, acting and dance training," said creator and director Andrea Garrett. “But we also try to help kids discover their entire selves. We want to develop their talents and abilities as well as emotional IQ and empathy.

"Campers will learn leadership and character development, and make new friendships with strong bonds.”

Running through it all is a hearty dose of frivolity.

“It is so important to me to give kids a chance to be kids,” Garrett added. “VIP Camp is filled with so much fun. We run, we play, we laugh really hard, we get messy, and we try to create a bubble where kids can get away from the real world and build strong relationships.”

To accomplish this, journaling, discussion, acting out scenes, creating music/songs and choreography, and new games are employed each day.

"VIP Camp has many elements, and it can be hard to picture," Garrett said. "Maybe the best way to describe VIP Camp is through the campers themselves. Many campers attend year after year for three, four, even eight years."

Jackson Baldwin, 13, said the camp "has made me a better person because it taught me how to be part of a group. I came to VIP Camp when I first moved to Colorado. That summer, I made countless, lifelong friends and began my theater journey."

One of the campers is now a counselor.

"Three years ago, I made the transition from camper to counselor to help give back a little of what this camp gave to me," said Lindsay Robinett, 18. "Now, I love getting to watch other kids take the same incredible journey.”

Other graduates credited the camp with increasing their sense of empathy and compassion, confidence and, naturally, dancing and acting chops.

“I used to be very shy, but once I was onstage and heard people cheering, I learned to be confident. I sing and dance better now, so I got a fifth grade role in third grade at my school," explained Bryce Berry, 9.

For pricing options and other information, call 994-8298 or visit sctcpueblo.com.

