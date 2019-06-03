Funeral Services for Las Animas, CO resident Helen Ramsey will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Las Animas, CO. Interment will follow in the Ft. Lyon National Cemetery. Visitation for Helen will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas.

Helen L. Ramsey was born December 29, 1926, in Las Animas, CO to Howard W. and Gladys (Bilyeu) Wight. She passed away at the Bent County Health Care Center in Las Animas on May 28, 2019, at the age of 92.

Helen is survived by her sons, Eugene Ramsey, Galen (Cheryl) Ramsey; and son-in-law, Charles Garber; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ramsey; her parents, Howard and Gladys Wight; brothers, Willard, Howard, and Joe; daughter, Janette Garber; grandson, Brian Ramsey; and infant sister, Janette Ruth Wight.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The First Baptist Church in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, CO, 81054.

For more information or to leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.