The Koshare Dancers are scheduled to open their 86th summer of dancing at 7 p.m. Friday, with the first of more than 15 performances taking place throughout June and July.

In celebration of their historic 86th year and 70th anniversary of the Koshare Museum, the dancers are adding several unique events throughout the summer in addition to their performances.



This year’s special events will include Kids’ Night Performances on June 28 and July 26; a Bids, Beads, Beer and Barbecue Fundraising Dinner on June 21; the Annual Alumni Show and Anniversary Celebration on June 22; the Sixth Annual Koshare Foundation Golf Tournament on June 22; the First Annual Koshare Softball Tournament at Veterans Field from June 21 through June 23; and an Art of Dessert event featuring New Mexican Desserts and a Koshare Performance on July 19.



The schedule of performances is as follows: June 7, 8, 15, 16, 20, 22, 18 and 29; July 5, 6, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27.

Each show, with the exception of the performance on June 16, will begin at 7 p.m. at the Koshare Museum.

A special matinee on June 16 will begin at 3 p.m.

Performances last approximately an hour and a half, and all shows are open to the public.

Tickets can be purchased at the Kiva Trading Post for $10 per person.

Koshare Dancers are also selling a special four-pack of show tickets with a discount card for $20 per pack. Ticket price includes admission to the museum.



For more information, call the Koshare Trading Post at 384-4411.