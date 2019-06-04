Jon Nuschy certainly left his mark as he competed in three sports at La Junta High School. He said it was a fun ride all four years.

"It was pretty interesting," Nuschy said, who graduated May 19. "It was fun. I had a lot of great memories.

"I just want to say thank you to the fans for bringing a sophomore into a senior-loaded team, and we won state. It was exciting how they welcomed me and the seniors welcomed me. We just rolled and kept winning, and that's the first year which we went undefeated in a while.

"For football, it's just been exciting to have all these accomplishments," Nuschy added. "I couldn't have done it without my teammates. They pushed me and all my coaches pushed me. It was just an amazing ride.

"For basketball, it's kind of different from my first year with coach Justin Weber," Nuschy continued. "I thought he was a great coach.

"Then we got a great new coach in Greg Lovato, and he pushed us. I always thought if we had one big guy, we could make it somewhere. But we had a great ride. No matter if we won or lost, we always bounced back.

"In baseball, it's kind of emotional, because baseball's my first favorite sport," Nuschy said. "I'll never be able to step on the diamond again, but it's pretty great.

"We've been qualifying for state for a while and sometimes we got there, and sometimes we just couldn't get over the hump, losing to teams that we shouldn't. But all in all, I think I had a tremendous career.

"I'm glad I came to La Junta, and I'm excited for what my future holds."

Football

Nuschy said he will always remember the two state championship teams he quarterbacked, but there are some other memories he will always retain.

"One of my things I'll remember is in my sophomore year when we beat (The Classical Academy) on the Hail Mary," Nuschy said. "It was unbelievable. I remember everybody waiting to see if it was a touchdown or not. Once it was a touchdown, we all celebrated.

"Of course, our two state championships — I'll always remember that," Nuschy added. It will never be taken away from us, no matter what.

"Another one I'll remember is when we beat Bayfield on a crazy play when Apela Furtado-Tom just threw the ball up and Kain DiRezza came down with it and we won. I'll always remember that one."

Nuschy was a three-year starter in football. Over that time, he ran for 4,563 yards on 619 carries and scored 62 touchdowns.

As a passer, he completed 159 of 300 passes for 2,480 yards with 36 touchdowns. He threw only 12 interceptions.

All total, that's 7,049 yards, and he accounted for 98 touchdowns.

On defense, Nuschy had 131 tackles, eight interceptions and two fumble recoveries. As a punter, he had a 34.3 yards-per-kick career average, and he had 157 yards on punt returns and one touchdown.

As a starter, La Junta won 37 games and lost only two. He went to the state championship game all three years.

Nuschy is the only quarterback in school history to start on two state championship teams.

He also collected several accolades. Nuschy was the Colorado High School Activities Association's Class 2A Player of the Year all three seasons. He was a three-time first team All-State player, the first in school history, and a three-time All-Tri-Peaks League player.

Earlier this year, he was named a scholar athlete by the National Football Foundation. He is the first La Junta player to achieve this accomplishment.

Basketball

Nuschy was a four-year starter on the La Junta boys' basketball team. He earned the starting spot on the varsity after being named to the All-Tournament team at the Trinidad State Invitational as a freshman.

Nuschy also has some great memories on the basketball team.

"I remember when we broke Sanford's 70-game winning streak in the Holiday Shootout when I was a sophomore," Nuschy said. "I will always remember that one. I will always remember my first dunk. We were playing Center in Center my sophomore year. I dunked it, or I thought I did, but all my teammates said I didn't."

Nuschy scored a total of 1,023 points in his career, which is an average of 11.8 per game. He also averaged 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Baseball

Nuschy was also a four-year starter on the Tiger baseball team. His primary position was shortstop, but he was also a pitcher.

Nuschy recalls his only appearance at the state tournament his sophomore year.

"I remember a 1-0 shutout over Lamar in the state tournament," Nuschy said. "That was a great feeling and I'll always remember that. I remember the first home run I ever hit was this year against Raton (N.M.). I was in a slump for a while and the day before, we lost to Lamar.

"We came to Raton and beat them 25-1 and I got my first home run there. I'll always remember beating Lamar in Lamar my freshman year. The bases were loaded with two outs in the top of the seventh and we scored three runs on a passed ball. I'll always remember that, too."

As a hitter, Nuschy had a .325 career batting average. He had 78 hits, with 12 of them being doubles, four triples and two home runs. As a baserunner, he scored 85 runs and stole 54 bases.

As a pitcher, he had a career 13-4 record with a 3.64 earned run average. He struck out 113 batters and walked 62.

UNC bound

Nuschy will continue his education and football career at the University of Northern Colorado beginning this fall.

"It's just a great atmosphere there," Nuschy said. "Coach (Earnest) Collins and coach (Marty) English have a great thing going. They got a lot of new recruits and a lot of Colorado kids. and we're going to go up there and change the culture at UNC, and we're going to be contenders."

Nuschy will report to the Bears next week.

"I have to go start school in June and I'll start football, weights and everything," Nuschy said. "They're just going to get us going and get us ready to go."

Some more high school events

Nuschy will have a couple more high school events before he heads to UNC.

On Friday, he will be in Alamosa for the Colorado High School Coaches Association All-State Game, which will be played at Adams State University's Rex Field. He will be joined by teammate Jacob Tafoya.

This will be the last time Nuschy will play quarterback as he transitions to playing safety at UNC.

On Sunday, Nuschy will be in Denver for the Class 3A All-Star Game. Joining Nuschy will be fellow Tigers Ty Addington and Jay Paolucci. The game will be played at All-City Stadium.

Acknowledges help from teammates

"My teammates are the best in the world," Nuschy said. "I wouldn't trade them in for anybody. My coaches have had my back ever since I started in La Junta. I'm just thankful for all the opportunities I've had."

khamrick@ljtdmail.com