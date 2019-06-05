Beer lover and brewers will descend upon La Junta Saturday for the second annual Arkansas Valley Brew Fest.

More than 50 different flavors of beer from many craft brewers will be available for tasting at the event, at Santa Fe Plaza on Highway 50, said Nancy Aschermann, president of Southeast Colorado Creative Partnership, sponsor of the fundraising event.

Discount tickets are available for $20 each (or $10 for nondrinkers) at Big D’s Liquor Mart, Curve Liquors, Dean Brewery and the La Junta Chamber of Commerce. Admission at the gate is $25. Attendees must be 21 and ID cards will be checked.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Whiskey Throttle.

Two local brewers who were brew fest favorites last year are returning.

Dean Brewery will have some of their seasonal brew flavors and are also giving VIP brewery tours for $40 each. Those tickets are available only at Big D’s and Dean Brewery. There are a limited number of tickets, with two tours: one at 3 and the other at 4 p.m. Tickets include brew fest attendance.

Local brewer Shawn Mobley has a full menu of new beer flavors, as well as favorites from last year. Each of his new flavors has an intriguing name that pays tribute to law enforcement and first responders: Graveyard Shift Black IPA and Thin Blue Line Imperial Stout.

Last year favorites which will make an appearance this year will be Blood Orange IPA and White House Honey Ale, with a couple of tweaks to the recipes, Mobley said. He plans to also bring Sheriff’s Amber Ale and the firefighter tribute, Emergency Ale.

Proceeds from the Brew Fest will be used to help with the renovation of the Plaza Block Building, the last pre-1900 business building in downtown La Junta.

“We have signed the contract for Phase 2 of the Plaza Restoration with the State Historical Fund,” said Nancy Bennett, event organizer. “Work should begin shortly on shoring up the building and putting on the roof.

“This is your personal investment in our community.”