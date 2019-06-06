CANON CITY — A civil defense attorney who has worked the past eight years for the Federal Bureau of Prisons has been named the interim district attorney for the 11th Judicial District.

Kaitlin Brianne Turner, 38, of Canon City was appointed to the post by Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday. Turner, who also is a Canon City councilwoman, said she is excited to “move on to this next challenge.”

Turner has worked as a civil defense attorney for the district of Colorado defending federal prison workers who are sued by inmates. In that position, she also is a sworn correctional officer, which she said gives her a “great advantage” in realizing what the job involves.

Turner also served as a special assistant United States attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s District of Colorado office since 2014 and as an appellate pro bono attorney since 2012. Before working for the federal government, she was a senior appellate law clerk for the Colorado Court of Appeals.

“I started my career with the state and enjoyed my time at the court of appeals so much. For me, it is coming back to good people where so many people are committed to the community they live in and care about it as much as I do,” Turner said.

As interim district attorney for the 11th Judicial District, Turner will oversee prosecutions in Fremont, Custer, Chaffee and Park counties. She replaces Molly Chilson who will resign effective Saturday.

“In many ways this will be a lot more responsibility for me making prosecutorial decisions for the district. It is a great responsibility I will take very seriously,” she said.

Turner will serve the remainder of Chilson’s term through the end of 2020.

Turner earned her law degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2007.

She said she is not certain how the appointment would affect her job on city council. She was appointed last year to replace Mark Gill, who moved out of the district.

“I have asked the city attorney for his legal opinion. I hope I can stay on until the end of my term which comes up for reelection in November,” she said.

