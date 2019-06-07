Foster Homes for Adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

InspirationField would like to take this opportunity to make our local communities aware that there are not only children in need of exceptional foster homes, but adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well. Through circumstances beyond their control, a growing number of adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities find themselves in need of a "family home."

InspirationField offers a Host Home program that matches individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities with dedicated caregivers in the community. Host Home Providers open their homes and their hearts and provide ongoing support while nurturing meaningful relationships with others.

The individuals residing with families in host homes often achieve what they need most: a connection to a home and community and the services they need to live as independently as possible.

For the host home families, they gain a new family member, a friend and someone whose personal gifts and charm can add a new dimension to their family lives.

Current Host Home Providers are paid between $18,469 and $40,150 per year tax-free income (depending on support level and the number of days in the month - range of support may vary by the individuals needs).

In recognition of National Foster Care Month celebrated in May, InspirationField is proud to be associated with the current Host Home Providers throughout the Arkansas Valley who provide great support. Please consider providing Adult Foster Care as an approved Host Home Provider with InspirationField.

If you are interested in becoming an Adult Host Home Provider, please visit our website at inspirationfield.org, or call Regina, team leader, at 384-8741, ext. 155 for more information.