A presentation on the history of Japanese-Americans in Otero County is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the baggage room of the Rocky Ford Depot.

The focus will be the initial findings of a project undertaken by the Otero County Historic Preservation Board to document the Japanese-American history and cultural resources in Otero County.

The project was funded through a certified local government grant from History Colorado-State Historical Fund.

The project came about as an offshoot of a previous undertaking by Michelle Slaughter and Rebecca Goodwin at The Dry in northwest Otero County, which focused on the archaeology and history of an early 20th century African American community south of Manzanola.

Southeast Colorado is unique in that, historically, the Arkansas River served as the international boundary between the United States and four other countries. The result was a diverse regional history and ethnic mix of people.

Although Otero County and neighboring Crowley County both had prominent Japanese-American populations starting around the turn of the last century, there is a strong misconception that most of the community arrived during WWII with the opening of the Granada Relocation Center (formerly known as Camp Amache).

The current project focused on the archaeology, historic documents and photos, and associated buildings that tell a different story.

All are invited to attend the discussion of the history and the important contributions of this group that, until now, has been under-represented in the regional historic record.

There will be time at the end of the presentation for questions, as well as an opportunity for audience members to share photos or documents that might assist in the next phase of research about Japanese-Americans in the region.