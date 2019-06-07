On Monday night, City Council will vote on an agreement with a Denver-based law firm that, if the pact is approved, would perform a study to evaluate strictly the legal requirements necessary for the city to create its own municipal electric utility.

The proposed agreement is between the city and Fairfield and Woods, P.C., and the estimated cost for the study is in the range of $250,000, according to the ordinance.

The City Council already has committed to spending upward of $200,000 on the second phase of a feasibility study to examine strictly the financial realities of the city breaking away from its franchise agreement with Black Hills Energy early and forming its own municipal utility.

That's on top of the $122,000 the city spent on the first phase of the feasibility study.

The first study determined that Pueblo ratepayers could save 10-12% a year if the city creates its own utility.

EES Consulting, which conducted the phase 1 study, said it was an initial analysis and recommended that the city move ahead with a second analysis reviewing both financial and legal issues involved in taking over all or part of Black Hills Energy's regional power distribution network.

That work now will be split between EES Consulting, which was contracted by the city to do the second phase financial feasibility study, and the Fairfield and Woods law firm should council members on Monday approve the agreement with them for the legal aspect of the feasibility study.

The move to hire attorneys to perform the study regarding the legal feasibility of forming a municipal electric utility was recommended to the mayor and City Council by the Electric Utility Commission.

The city said the study would provide a more detailed legal analysis of the municipalization process that, combined with the financial study, will help city leaders get definitive answers about questions they have and will allow them to better weigh their options as they pertain to whether to break away from Black Hills or not.

