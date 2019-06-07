In response to the recent passage of the 2018 Agricultural Improvement Act, commonly known as the Farm Bill, Governor Jared Polis has signed the Hemp Regulation Alignment With 2018 Federal Farm Bill, in addition to the Industrial Hemp Products Regulation Bill.

The bill signings will further establish Colorado as an innovating force in the promotion of this high-value agricultural commodity.



The Farm Bill enables every state department of agriculture to submit a hemp management plan to the USDA outlining how various aspects of hemp cultivation and processing will be managed within their jurisdiction. As a result, the Colorado Department of Agriculture is partnering with eight state agencies to establish a statewide initiative known as the Colorado Hemp Advancement and Management Plan.



The CHAMP initiative is a large stakeholder-based project that will bring together top subject matter experts from higher education, regulatory fields and private industry to explore important questions regarding the advancement and management of the hemp industry in Colorado.

These stakeholders will take part in guided discussions and will provide a perspective on a number of critical issues. Their input will help create a comprehensive roadmap to provide clarity and consensus on how to advance Colorado's hemp industry.



“In keeping with CDA’s core mission to continuously strengthen and advance Colorado agriculture and foster responsible stewardship, a key objective of the CHAMP initiative is to define a structured supply chain and establish a strong market for the state’s farming communities,” said Kate Greenberg, Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture.

“Working closely with our colleagues at other Colorado agencies as well as farmers and experts across the state will help ensure the success of this unprecedented project.”



The collaborative effort includes CDA, the Governor’s Office, Department of Public Health and Environment, Department of Revenue, Department of Regulatory Agencies, Office of Economic Development and International Trade, Department of Public Safety, Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs, Department of Higher Education, local governments and industry experts.

To learn more about the CHAMP initiative and apply to be a stakeholder, visit the program website.