Clean Valley Recycling hosted a Business After Hours event at its recycling site at the old Holly Sugar plant in Swink on Thursday.

The event featured food and drinks, as well as tours of the facility. The tours included a discussion of how materials can be recycled.

"We will take anything that can be reduced, reused or recycled," said Dee Hostetler, CRV manager. "This is geared for do-it-yourselfers."

Clean Valley Recycling accepts all kinds of materials, including cardboard, milk and juice cartons, metals - aluminum, steel and tin cans - washers and dryers, paper (such as news, office, shredded, magazines, books and junk mail), five-gallon buckets and supplement tubs, triple-rinsed ag chemical jugs, glass bottles and jars in all colors, and small appliances (nothing with freon). The collection for these materials is free of charge.

Styrofoam, plastic paper and plastic film, cassette tapes, 8-track tapes, PVC pipe and any hazardous material are not be accepted.

The facility also accepts reclaimed building materials, such as doors, windows, cabinets, plumbing and electrical.

It will also accept all kids of electronics, but there is a fee for most of the donated items.

Clean Valley will also recycle leftover paint, both oil and latex. There is a free drop off, and lids must be secure and have the original labels on the containers. Recycled paint is repurposed and sold for a small fee.

The recycling collection locations are at the old sugar factory on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., in La Junta at Third and Adams Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon, in Rocky Ford at 200 Front Street on Saturdays 9 a.m. until noon, and in Fowler at 103 North Second on the second and fourth Saturdays.

There are also collection sites in Lamar, Walsh and the Karval Community Alliance.

For those who wish to recycle, they can purchase a recycling bag for $3.

Clean Valley Recycling began operations in 2011 and it gained nonprofit status in late 2012. It moved into the Holly Sugar plant a few months later.

"The landlords of the sugar plant is the Hanagan family," Hostetler said. "It has very reasonable rent."

For further questions, contact Hostetler at 468-0254.

