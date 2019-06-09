A Pueblo woman is in custody following a two-vehicle crash near milepost 337 on U.S. 50 Friday that sent a La Junta family to the hospital.

At about 3 p.m. Friday, Misty Johnston, 38, was westbound in a 1995 Toyota Corolla passing multiple cars on the right shoulder of the road when she lost control and crashed into a 2008 Dodge Ram pulling a camper trailer being driven by Michael Engebrecht of La Junta.

The Corolla went off the right side of the road, rolled once and ejected Johnson, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The collision caused Engebrecht to lose control of the Dodge Ram, which also went off the right side of the road and rolled 3/4 times.

Engebrecht, 35, was transported by Flight for Life to Parkview Medical Center. On Sunday, hospital staff reported him to be in stable condition.

Engebrecht's family was in the vehicle with him at the time of the crash and were transported by ambulance to Parkview.

Lauren Engebrecht, 35, was treated for moderate injuries, an 8-year-old daughter was treated for serious injuries, a 13-year-old daughter was treated for moderate injuries, and a 14-year-old son was treated for moderate injuries. All have been released from Parkview, according to staff there.

Johnson was also transported to Parkview, she was arrested upon her release and is in custody at the Pueblo County jail.

Johnson is facing four charges: vehicular assault DUI, vehicular reckless assault, reckless driving and DUI liquor.

